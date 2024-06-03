Roman Festival- 2024: PHOTOS BY Michael Godsall.Roman Festival- 2024: PHOTOS BY Michael Godsall.
Roman Festival- 2024: PHOTOS BY Michael Godsall.

When in Rome! Here are 10 photos showcasing the return of Castleford's incredible Roman Festival

By Leanne Clarke
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 15:30 BST
The Castleford Roman Festival returned to the district, providing a day full day of history-fuelled fun in the sun for all the family.

Crowds flocked to the popular festival which celebrates the historical links and heritage that Castleford has with Roman Britain.

Visitors were able to discover, or rediscover, the history beneath the streets of the town whilst enjoying fun and family friendly activities based around the Roman theme.

They were able to explore the festival’s bustling Encampment Stalls, and saw skilled artisans at work.,watched as a carpenter showcased the fine craftsmanship of Roman woodworking, and marvelled at the intricate willow and straw weaving.

They then stepped back in time as the blacksmith forged iron into tools and weapons, just as the Romans once did.

The festival also had interactive offerings, from testing skills at classic Roman games to striking your own commemorative coin.

Visitors were also able to encounter a true living statue as the Roman Living Statue, a man painted in stone, stood as a silent sentinel amidst the festivities.

Take a look at these incredible photos from this year’s event.

Visitors celebrated Castleford’s Roman heritage during the free family fun day at Castleford Roman Festival!

1. Roman Festival

Visitors celebrated Castleford’s Roman heritage during the free family fun day at Castleford Roman Festival! Photo: Michael Godsall

Photo Sales
The festival had many interactive offerings.

2. Roman Festival

The festival had many interactive offerings. Photo: Michael Godsall

Photo Sales
From interactive demonstrations to hands-on activities, the vibrant festival offered something for everyone.

3. Roman Festival

From interactive demonstrations to hands-on activities, the vibrant festival offered something for everyone. Photo: Michael Godsall

Photo Sales
There were many activities for all the family.

4. Roman Festival

There were many activities for all the family. Photo: Michael Godsall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RomeCastleford