When is it too hot to walk your dog? Vet warns of the dangers of exercising your dog in hot weather

With temperatures rising this week, a leading veterinary charity is warning pet owners to be cautious when exercising their furry friend in the heat.

PDSA Vet Nurse Gemma Renwick said: “We know how important exercise is to keep a dog’s body and mind healthy. However, in a nation where hot weather isn’t the norm, owners aren’t always aware of how to exercise pets safely to prevent overheating.

“While there is a danger of over-exercising in warmer weather, there are ways to keep your furry friend safe while being active in the heat. "

Pick your time carefully

“Whether you are an early riser or a night owl, I would recommend walking your four-legged friend before 8am and after 8pm when it should be cooler, so that you’re not out and about when temperatures are at their peak.

Take extra care to avoid the midday sun between 12pm and 3pm, as this is when your dog is most at risk of overheating.

When out, keep to a slow and steady pace to reduce the risk of exhaustion, while still allowing them to enjoy the sights and smells of being outdoors.

No matter how short or long the journey, remember to take a bottle of water and a bowl for them to drink from – and if it’s really hot, consider skipping the walk completely!

Beware of hot pavements

“Roads, pavements and even sand can become very hot during the summer, so it’s important to exercise caution so that the pads of your furry friend’s paws don’t get burnt. Before taking your pooch out for a stroll, remember to check whether the surface is too hot by carrying out the ‘five second’ test. Simply hold your hand or bare foot on the floor for five seconds – if it’s too hot for you, it’s definitely too hot for your four-legged friend, and it’s best to leave their walk until the ground has cooled down.

Seek the shade

“When the temperature is high, think carefully about where you take your pet for their walk. Avoid open spaces such as fields and if you can, find a natural path for your summer walks; woods and forests are ideal, or stick to the shaded side of the street. Remember to take regular pitstops too, to allow your dog to rest – you’ll probably appreciate these breaks too.

Only take a dip with care

“Taking your dog for a swim might seem like the perfect solution to help them cool off – but remember, this still counts as exercise and you’ll need to make sure they don’t exhaust themselves.

It’s crucial to keep water safely in mind – whether that’s the sea, lakes, rivers or swimming pools, and remember to never force your pooch to swim if they don’t want to.

If you are letting your furry friend enter a body of water, make sure to pick a suitable place, such as a calm lake, dog-friendly beach, slow-moving river or private swimming pool, and never let them swim in dangerous waters such as canals, reservoirs, fast-flowing water or rough seas.

Chillout tricks

“There are a lot of fun and inventive things that you can do to help keep your pup comfortable on a hot day. Filling a shallow paddling pool or washing up bowl with cold water can give your dog a much-needed chance to cool their paws; just mind out for the splash zone!

“Creating a cool room for your pup to have time out if the weather becomes too much can also help – here, you can set up a fan or an area with damp towels or cool mats for them to lay down on while also freezing their toys can provide a great relief.

Heatstroke – symptoms and what to do

“If your pet starts showing any symptoms of heatstroke, such as heavy panting, seeming lethargic or confused, having excessive drooling or foaming at the mouth, vomiting or diarrhoea, shaking, weakness, or even seizures you should start cooling them down immediately and contact your nearest vet.

“Never delay starting to cool your dog down. While contacting the vets, move your pet to a cool, shady area and allow them to stand on something cool like a wet towel, cooling mat or a tiled floor. Allow your pet to drink small amounts of water and pour cold water over them, tap water is fine. Also consider using a fan or allow a breeze if possible and continue cooling on the way to your vets.”

For more advice on how to exercise your dog safely in heat, click here.