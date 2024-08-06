White roses made from waste plastic bottles go on display in Ossett to commemorate soldiers who died in world wars

Plastic roses made from waste bottles were put on display in Ossett to pay tribute to the soldiers from the town who died in both world wars.

The project also marked Yorkshire Day and included the names of those from Ossett who served in the King's Own Yorkshire Light Infantry who fell in battle.

It was arranged by the Ossett Through the Ages group, which can be found on Facebook.

Organiser Anne-Marie Fawcett said: “This is our way of remembering our heritage, as well as those who gave all so that we can continue to celebrate it.

The team behind the project

“The white rose has traditionally been a symbol of Yorkshire since the 14th century and Yorkshire Day was first celebrated in 1975 by the Yorkshire Ridings Society, in protest of the abolition of the three ridings the previous year.

"And, of course, we have three white roses in the Ossett coat of arms."

A few years ago Anne-Marie started asking the community to collect bottles and chocolate tubs to be turned into a display for Remembrance Day.

She said they answered the call “in fine Ossett style” and before long her stockroom at work was filled with used plastic bottles and empty chocolate tubs.

Some of the completed roses

The group cut, painted, glued and wired more than 2,000 bottle bottoms and the town centre was a sea of red, purple and yellow poppies.

They also enlisted the help of our local schools, church and youth groups who all made their own tributes to add to the display.

Following the most recent, Anne Marie added: “Sue Gothard deserves a special mention for the white rose tributes she's made and Alfie Hawkes for helping her install it on the town railings.

"Also, Claire Booth for getting together a working party to organise the hundreds of meters of bunting.”

One of the roses and its tag. Picture by Nev Ashby

She said 123 men named at the Ossett War Memorial served with the King's Own Yorkshire Light Infantry during the Great War.

Many of them died at the Battle of the Somme.

As part of the display there was a white rose, with a name tag attached, for each of the 123, fastened to the town hall railings in Ossett.