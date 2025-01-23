White Swan, Wakefield: Former city centre pub to be converted into house
Plans have been approved to change the use of the old White Swan building, on Bread Street, to a private dwelling.
Documents submitted to Wakefield Council said the proposal had been put forward after plans to open a wine bar at the premises had become ‘untenable’.
The property is situated close to where a new public square for the city is due to be built next to Wakefield Cathedral.
Improvements and resurfacing are also planned to be carried out on Bread Street, which dates back to the medieval period.
The development includes creating a new one-bedroom home spanning three floors.
A planning statement submitted on behalf of the applicant said it involved “minimal alteration” to the building
It added: “The main changes are trying to improve Bread Street, by introducing the new accommodation to bring some life back to the area.”
The building dates back until at least the 1890s and mainly operated as shops or licensed premises.
The statement added: “The proposed changes will enhance the aesthetic and historic form of the site.”
The council’s conservation officer and Wakefield Civic Society were consulted over the scheme but raised no objections.
A planning officer’s report said: ” The proposals would not have much more of an impact on the historic building than the previously approved proposals for a wine bar.”
The former Moodies pub, next door to the old White Swan, was granted permission to be converted into a dentist in 2023 after the council was told the building had become “uneconomical to run” and “most of its floor area seemed abandoned.”
