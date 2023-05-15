The glitzy awards will be held at Wakefield Cathedral in October.

The Community Foundation Wakefield District Unsung Heroes 2023 campaign celebrates all of the outstanding contributions made by volunteers from across the Wakefield District.

They represent a hidden army that, put simply, changes people’s lives on a daily basis within their local communities. They may run/organise local activities, donate their time to a local cause/charity or simply go above and beyond the norm to help others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you know someone whose selfless actions slip under the radar when they deserve to be recognised, please nominate them. But be quick, deadline for dominations is just over a week away.

All the winning nominees will be invited to the Unsung Heroes Awards, which will be held at Wakefield Cathedral on Friday, October 6.

This special evening of celebration within the stunning backdrop of Wakefield Cathedral will promote the nominees’ outstanding contributions through a series of short films.

At the end of the night three special awards are given - the Outstanding Young Person’s Award, the People’s Choice Award voted for by the public, and the Overall Winner, chosen by the awards panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Unsung Heroes under 18s Award looks for outstanding young people from across the district who put a huge amount of effort into helping others.

Nominees must be unpaid volunteers, go above and beyond what is expected of them, live in the Wakefield/Five Towns district, be aged seven to 18.

Sir Rodney Walker, President Community Foundation Wakefield District, said: “This is your opportunity to say thank you for all they do. Everyone knows someone who deserves recognition and I would encourage you to say thank you by simply nominating them as a 2023 Unsung Hero.”

Making a nomination is easy as you only have to write a few words to describe why you have chosen your Unsung Hero. Just visit www.wakefieldcf.org.uk and follow the instructions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closing date for receipt of all nominations is Friday, May 26.

Nominees will be shortlisted by the Awards’ panel in May.