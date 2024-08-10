Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A series of wildlife ponds look set to be built near to a hospital’s helicopter landing pad.

Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust wants to locate a wetland complex in a field close to the helipad which serves Pinderfields Hospital.

Pinderfields is a designated major trauma centre and has a helipad close to the emergency department.

Documents submitted to Wakefield Council say the scheme would increase biodiversity in the hospital grounds.

Proposals include digging seven “seasonal pools” with four deeper pools in the middle of the complex.

The application says: “The ponds would be left to naturally fill and colonise with native species of flora and fauna, with no intervention or management required which will therefore provide the greatest effect with regards to increasing biodiversity on site.”

The ponds would be located near to North Avenue, outside of the 65m helicopter landing exclusion zone “which must be kept clear for safety reasons.”

The scheme includes repairing hedgerows near to the site.

Signage and a floatation device or life vest would be put in place to improve safety.

The plan also includes constructing perimeter fencing using logs from trees which are being felled in the hospital grounds as part of a management programme.

The document adds: “Safety of the site is an important consideration when incorporating bodies of water onto the site.

“Despite the helipad field being private property, the perimeter is not secure due to access points giving entry to members of the public, particularly dog walkers.”