Wilson Street Playgroup in Featherstone set to celebrate 50th anniversary next month

Wilson Street Playgroup will celebrate its golden anniversary on Tuesday, September 6 at Featherstone Methodist Church.

The playgroup was opened by Janet Binnersely in 1972, who ran it for around 40 years before retiring.

Janet’s granddaughter, Morgan Binnersley, took it over in 2019.

Morgan said: “I took over Wilson Street Playgroup.

“It was very close to my grandma's heart.

“The playgroup was going to be shut down due to no one being able to run it anymore.

“It brought great sadness to my grandma and I wanted to change that and make her proud so I took over the playgroup to continue my grandma's legacy.

“Everyday I just aim to make her proud - we would love to be able to share this with the local community,”

Since its inception, hundreds of pre-school kids have enjoyed the group.

Morgan added: “We invite all past, present and future attendees to join us in the celebrations.

“Myself, my grandma and other past and current staff will be there.”

The playgroup provides children with the opportunity to develop children’s interacting skills, sharing skills and playing skills in a less structured environment than a nursery.

The event is free but any small donations will be greatly appreciated and will be used to buy new toys, equipment and educational materials.

It will run from 10.30am to 1.30pm at Featherstone Methodist Church.

There will be refreshments including sweet treats and cake on offer, free of charge.

