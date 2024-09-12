Win tickets to see Jane McDonald and meet her after her show to raise funds for MY MRI Appeal

The ‘Queen of Wakefield’ Jane McDonald is continuing her support for the Hospital Charity MRI Appeal by offering fans a chance to win tickets to see her at Leeds First Direct Arena and meet her after the show.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane has once again shown her unwavering support for MY MRI Appeal, a fundraising campaign by MY Hospitals Charity, the charitable arm of the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, who raise and allocates funds for additional items of expenditure which would not otherwise be funded by the NHS.

The public phase of MY MRI Appeal has an ambitious target of raising £1.25 million for the much-needed Radiology Diagnostic Suite at Pinderfields Hospital, which will include a state-of-the-art 3.0 Tesla MRI scanner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singer and television presenter Jane, visited the Trust in 2022 ahead of the campaign’s launch, to show her support for the Radiology team who had signed up to the Great North Run to raise funds for the appeal and matched funds raised.

The ‘Queen of Wakefield’ continues unwavering support for local Hospital Charity in a bid to help raise funds for MRI Appeal.

As the appeal reaches its close, Jane, who is due to start her anticipated ‘With All My Love’ 2024 tour, has offered the charity two tickets to raffle for her show at Leeds First Direct Arena on November 22, with the opportunity to meet the star following the performance.

Keith Ramsay, Chairman of the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said: “We are so grateful to Jane for her dedication to our appeal, she has boosted the campaign since its launch and shown her generosity by offering this money-can’t-buy opportunity for a lucky winner.

“At Mid Yorks we have a vision to ensure our community has access to first-rate healthcare, facilities and services and that patients in Wakefield, Dewsbury and Pontefract have the same world-class diagnostic imaging as a patient in neighbouring cities and towns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jane is very popular among staff at our Trust, there is a real buzz about the place since the competition went live. I am looking forward to finding out who the lucky winner is and wish everyone who enters, good luck.”

Tickets cost £5 per entry. To enter for your chance to win, click here.

All money raised will go towards MY MRI Appeal and multiple entries are allowed.

The competition closes October 5 and the winner will be chosen at random and announced on Monday, October 7.