Win tickets to see Wakefield Trinity face Sheffield Eagles in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final at Wembley

By Dominic Brown
Published 29th May 2024, 16:30 BST
Wakefield Trinity are heading to Wembley on Saturday, June 8 – and we have three pairs of tickets to give away to lucky readers.

Trinity will face Sheffield Eagles in the final of the 1895 Cup as rugby league returns to Wembley Stadium for a huge triple-header of cup finals.

The Women’s Betfred Challenge Cup final starts an action-packed day at 11.45am as Leeds Rhinos face off against St Helens.

Then at 3pm the Men’s Challenge Cup Final will take place between Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors.

Wakefield Trinity celebrate after beating Bradford Bulls to reach the 1895 Cup final at WembleyWakefield Trinity celebrate after beating Bradford Bulls to reach the 1895 Cup final at Wembley
The final match on the day will see Wakefield Trinity against Sheffield Eagles in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final.

Inside Wembley, there will be a live DJ throughout the day, plus performances from singers Katherine Jenkins OBE and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Maxwell Thorpe.

Thanks to Rugby League Commercial, the Wakefield Express has secured three pairs of tickets for finals day which are available for our readers to win.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the following question:

Who will Wakefield Trinity play in the final of the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup?

A Halifax Panthers

B Sheffield Eagles

C Bradford Bulls

Email your answer to [email protected] – please include your full name and daytime contact details.

Entries must be received by 11am on Friday, May 31.

Please include the subject line Wakefield Trinity Wembley ticket competition.

The winners will be notified by 5pm on Friday, May 31.

Usual National World competition rules apply. For more details, visit www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk

Cup finals’ day tickets are also available to buy, priced from £20 for adults and £10 for U16s, at rugby-league.com/tickets.

