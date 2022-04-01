Win tickets to the Britain's Got Talent final and cash in Wakefield's Mecca Bingo talent competition
Britain's biggest talent show, Britain's Got Talent, is hitting screens again this spring and to celebrate, Mecca Bingo is launching Mecca Bingo's Got Talent, its own nationwide search for the UK's rising stars, and is calling on the people of Wakefield to show off their skills for the chance to win some incredible prizes.
Hopefuls can now sign up to flaunt their skills - no matter how wacky or wonderful - to win tickets to the live Britain's Got Talent final, a cash prize and introduction to a talent agent.
Mecca Bingo wants to unearth undiscovered talent from across the UK, holding regional heats in its venues in the form of Mecca Bingo’s Got Talent. Prizes on offer will include the chance to appear on the bill at Mecca events nationwide, tickets to the Britain’s Got Talent final, cash and an introduction to a top talent agent.
Budding talent can enter by heading to the Mecca Bingo talent site here and following the instructions.
Applications need to be in before the Sunday, April 10 deadline. Mecca Bingo’s Got Talent regional heats will run for four weeks, before concluding with a showstopping grand final at the newly-launched Mecca Bingo Luton on Saturday, May 21.
Gamel Kassim, General Manager of Mecca Bingo Wakefield, said: "We are so excited to bring this partnership to life with Mecca Bingo's Got Talent! We are calling on all the people of Wakefield to show off their talent for the chance to win fabulous prizes, more details can be found on our website.
"You never know, you might just be Britain's next big star!"