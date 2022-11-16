Following the Christmas light switch-on last week, the trampolines are set to kick off the outlet’s festivities and will be situated under the tent outside of Marks & Spencer, available for a small fee until Thursday, January 5 2023.

People can also enjoy an array of winter themed cabins stocked with unique artisan gifts, along with its coveted mix of more than 80 brands offering savings of up to 60%, to help shoppers tick off their Christmas shopping list.

The wooden cabins will open on Tuesday, November 22 and run until Thursday, January 5.

Christmas has officially arrived at Junction 32 as the Yorkshire shopping outlet officially opens its candy cane bungee trampolines, giving young guests the opportunity to bounce off some festive energy right through into the new year.

Local musicians and community groups will also be taking centre stage at a dedicated live busking spot from late November to help spread some festive cheer to shoppers.

For the second year running Junction 32 has partnered with Mission Christmas Cash for Kids in conjunction with Pulse 1 and Greatest Hits Radio, to help make Christmas special for children in poverty, a throughout the UK.

Customers visiting the outlet will be able to help children in need and donate a gift whilst doing their own festive shopping.

A dedicated drop off box will be situated outside M&S Outlet and all the donated items will be hand wrapped and delivered to children in time for Christmas, ensuring disadvantaged children can enjoy the magic of Christmas and have a present to open on the big day.

Mission Christmas Cash for Kids will be running from November 21 to December 18 and the gift can be of any value and for any age group, from babies to 18-years-old.

Darren Winter, Centre Director, said: “We’re really excited to see the festive season in full swing here at Junction 32.

"From traditional winter inspired cabins to the family favourite candy cane trampolines, we’re confident that guests of all ages will be able to enjoy some festive fun during their shopping trip.

“Following the success of last year, we’ve renewed our partnership with Cash for Kids to help children in poverty this festive season. If any of our guests can help us by buying an extra gift for a child whilst they are doing their own festive shopping from one of our many stores, it would mean so much to them that they can open a present for themselves on Christmas Day.”