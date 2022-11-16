It’s the most wonderful time of year once again and our towns and villages are set to light up for the happy holiday season – with the big Wakefield switch on party taking place on Friday November 18.

Thousands of people will take to the streets to watch bright lights shine in the dark winter skies, whilst cheesy holiday music plays in the background and smells of festive food fill the atmosphere.

Here is a selection of some of the festive illuminations to look forward to offering Christmas cheer and the timings of swtch-ons across Wakefield and Pontefract.

A variety of events are taking place throughout the district.

South Elmsall

The big switch on will take place at 6pm in the South Elmsall Market Place on Wednesday November 16.

As a part of Light Up Wakefield, the Christmas lights will be once again be switched on ready for the festive season.

The switch on will take place outside the Cathedral Precinct at 5pm on Friday November 18..

National Coal Mining Museum Illumine, Wakefield

On November 25, once darkness falls, the museum’s buildings and structures will be lit up, and Santa will arrive to collect his coal for stockings and have his photo taken with visitors.

The museum will be also hosting a small Christmas Fair, with brass band and choir performances.

This will take place between 4pm and 8pm on Friday November 25.

The light switch on will take place on Carlton Street at 5:30pm on Tuesday November 22 as a part of Castleford Light Up.

The street will also host a craft market organised by Forever After Collective, with a giant snow globe and live street entertainment from mid-day.

Ferrybridge

The event will taken place at Ferrybridge Community Centre on Wednesday November 23 at 6pm.

The centre will also have stalls, fairground rides and live singers from 4pm.

Horbury

Horbury Christmas Fayre and Lights Switch On will take place on Friday November 25 at Horbury Methodist Church, with the light switch on at 5:15pm.

The light switch on will take place at All Saints’ Church on Friday November 25 at 6:15pm after a carol service at 6pm.

Children are encouraged to bring homemade lanterns with battery operated tea lights or glow sticks to get in the festive mood!

Normanton’s Christmas festival will start at 4pm on Friday November 25 at Normanton Precinct with the switch on taking place at 7pm.

Normanton’s big Christmas lights switch on is always a family favourite and this year features a Michael Buble tribute act.

Hemsworth lights will take place at 6pm on Saturday November 26 at the Main Precinct.

Santa’s grotto will also be at the community centre from noon – 5pm.

The switch on takes place at Ossett Hall on Saturday November 26 at 5:30pm.

During the day, from 10am, there will be a Christmas market and indoor craft fair, fairground ride as well as donkeys and birds of prey

As a part of Pontefract Light Up, the big switch on will take place at Pontefract Market Hall on Sunday November 27 at 5:30pm.

From midday, there will also be a Christmas market.

Walton

The switch on takes place at Walton Village Hall, Sunday November 27 at 6pm.

Walton’s annual Christmas lights switch-on will feature choirs, brass bands and dancing, plus small gifts for children and refreshments available in and around the Village Hall from 5pm.

The light switch on takes place at Featherstone Precinct on Wednesday November 30 at 6pm.

Stick around after the switch on for a parade!

Tell us if your community is holding as festive switch on and send us your photos. Email: [email protected]