In July, Halifax, which is part of the Lloyds Banking Group, announced that it is set to close two out of five branches across the Wakefield district, in Normanton and Ossett next year.

A ’banking hub’ is set to replace the bank in Ossett, which will provide customers access to a number of different high street bank representatives on a rolling basis. But, no such plans are in place for customers of the branch in Normanton, which is set to close on July 8, 2024.

Instead, customers are being encouraged to use online or telephone banking, or being told to visit the Castleford or Wakefield branch, which protesters say is “inaccessible” to the elderly and people with disabilities.

Pensioners in Normanton have protested the closure of the Halifax branch - the last bank on the high street.

Hazel Rowley, 76, from Normanton, said: “We are protesting on behalf of the elderly and disabled who will be unable to access the Wakefield and Castleford branches.

"We have one lady who has a guide dog and there are other ladies who use scooters who are unable to get on the bus.

"It would be ideal if we could get a banking hub, there is going to be one in Ossett so why not in Normanton? Without a bank this little village will be nothing.

"When the other bank down the road closed a few years ago, everyone moved their money to Halifax, so what should they do next year?”

The bank is set to close on July 8 2024.

Alan Wright, 67, who has been a customer of the Normanton Halifax branch for over 30 years, said: “We used to have five banks and now Halifax is the only one we have left.

"A lot of older people prefer to go inside to get their money over using a cash machine because they are afraid they are going to get mugged when taking money out.

"If you have a problem with an account, who do you go see? The workers in Wakefield and Castleford don’t know me, I am just a number on their screen. The people in this bank know who I am when I walk in and it is the same for everybody else.”

A Halifax representative said the bank has made the “difficult decision” to close the store after footfall has fallen dramatically as more people are choosing digital ways to bank and manage their money.

And according to statistics published by Halifax, the majority of branch customers in Normanton are older, with 29 per cent of customers being between the ages of 35 and 54, 33 per cent of customers being between the ages of 55 and 74, and 15 per cent of customers being above the age of 75.

A spokesperson for Halifax said: “As many customers now choose to bank online or through their mobile app, visits to our Normanton branch have fallen over recent years.

"When the branch closes in July next year, customers can continue to bank with us online, over the phone, in person at Castleford branch, or the nearby local Post Office on the High Street.”