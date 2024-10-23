Woman, 61, left with life-threatening injuries after accident on A162 in Knottingley
At about 8.55am, the woman, a pedestrian, was crossing the southbound carriageway outside Bubbles Carwash, when she was in collision with a white Scania HGV lorry travelling towards Ferrybridge.
The woman, aged 61, was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are believed to be life-threatening.
The lorry driver was spoken to at the scene.
Enquiries into this incident are continuing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of the pedestrian or lorry prior to it, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch.
The log reference is 311 of 23 October.