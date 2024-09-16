Woman, 79, has died in hospital after a motorcycle crash in South Elmsall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pedestrian who was involved in a road traffic collision with a motorcycle earlier this month has died.

The 79-year-old woman died in hospital on Friday morning following the collision which took place in South Elmsall, Wakefield, on Friday, September 6.

Officers have renewed their appeal for witnesses to the collision which happened at about 9.11am and involved a a black Ducati scrambler motorbike on Barnsley Road, outside Card Factory.

The pedestrian, 79, was taken to hospital where she was found to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

The rider stopped at the scene and was spoken to by police.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have footage which could assist their investigation.

They can be contacted on 101, or online via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat

The log reference is 339 of 6 September.