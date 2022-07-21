Woman in campervan dies in crash on the M1

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or the movements of either vehicle prior to it, to come forward.

It happened on the northbound carriageway at the exit slip road with junction 47 at Garforth, at about 3.20pm yesterday, involving a white HGV with a blue trailer and a white VW camper van.

A 63-year-old woman in the camper van was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

A man, who was also in the camper van, suffered serious leg injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

The 54-year-old male driver of the HGV was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has since been released pending further enquiries.

Anyone with dash cam footage which may assist the investigation is also requested to contact the team on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.