Woman in her 70s suffers 'life-threatening' injuries after being hit by car in Ackworth

By Kara McKune
Published 4th Jun 2025, 10:15 BST
Police were called to Barnsley Road yesterday morning.Police were called to Barnsley Road yesterday morning.
Police were called to Barnsley Road yesterday morning.
Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Ackworth yesterday (June 3) which resulted in a pedestrian suffering serious injuries.

Officers were called at 9:24am yesterday to a report of a collision involving a red Hyundai i10 and a pedestrian on Barnsley Road, Ackworth, near the BP petrol station.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, was taken to hospital where her injuries were described as “potentially life-threatening”.

Roads policing officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it.

They are also asking motorists with dashcams to check whether they have captured any relevant footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 397 of 3 June.

