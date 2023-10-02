News you can trust since 1852
Woman’s Audi slides out of control on wet Wakefield Bullring paving stones and crashes

A woman whose car skidded out of control and crashed in Wakefield said the paving stones used in one of the city centre’s squares are dangerous when wet and could result in someone being killed.
By James Carney
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read
Sharon Vernon was turning right on the Bullring from Northgate, heading towards Westgate, when her Audi A1 slid across into the granite blocks, which function as barriers in front of the pedestrianised part of the square.

The NHS secretary wants to warn other motorists and believes the paving is a hazard.

She said: “It is like driving on ice when it's wet. If someone had been sitting on that wall I would have seriously hurt them because that car just would not turn.

Sharon Vernon was involved in a RTC on The Bullring and wants to warn other drivers about the road surface. Picture Scott Merrylees
Sharon Vernon was involved in a RTC on The Bullring and wants to warn other drivers about the road surface. Picture Scott Merrylees
"And there was nothing wrong with the car, I looked after it.

"It was unbelievable what happened. I was in total shock and disbelief.”

Sharon hurt her sternum and arm in the crash.

She said other people told her they have had similar experiences in which they have lost control of their vehicles at that patch of road.

The damage to the car
The damage to the car
Sharon believes Wakefield Council should remove the surface and replace it with Tarmac.

She added: “It needs addressing before someone gets killed.

"I would challenge them to throw some water there and try to drive their car.

Injury to Sharon's arm following the accident
Injury to Sharon's arm following the accident

"All in all this accident has caused nothing but anguish, exceeding pain, bruising, burn to my arm, anxiousness and less confidence driving.”

Gary Blenkinsop, Wakefield Council’s service director for environment, street scene and climate change, said: “The safety of residents is our priority.

“We are aware of some incidents of cars skidding when the surface is wet. Our advice is that all road users exercise caution when travelling on this section of the road and particularly when turning.

"The granite blocks were installed as part of the Bullring regeneration in 2009. Since then, measures have been put in place to reduce the risk of cars skidding, and to provide physical barriers between the road and pedestrian areas.

“The council is also looking at options that will see a long-term solution being implemented, to prevent these incidents from happening and to protect people.”

