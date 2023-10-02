Woman’s Audi slides out of control on wet Wakefield Bullring paving stones and crashes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sharon Vernon was turning right on the Bullring from Northgate, heading towards Westgate, when her Audi A1 slid across into the granite blocks, which function as barriers in front of the pedestrianised part of the square.

The NHS secretary wants to warn other motorists and believes the paving is a hazard.

She said: “It is like driving on ice when it's wet. If someone had been sitting on that wall I would have seriously hurt them because that car just would not turn.

Sharon Vernon was involved in a RTC on The Bullring and wants to warn other drivers about the road surface. Picture Scott Merrylees

"And there was nothing wrong with the car, I looked after it.

"It was unbelievable what happened. I was in total shock and disbelief.”

Sharon hurt her sternum and arm in the crash.

She said other people told her they have had similar experiences in which they have lost control of their vehicles at that patch of road.

The damage to the car

Sharon believes Wakefield Council should remove the surface and replace it with Tarmac.

She added: “It needs addressing before someone gets killed.

"I would challenge them to throw some water there and try to drive their car.

Injury to Sharon's arm following the accident

"All in all this accident has caused nothing but anguish, exceeding pain, bruising, burn to my arm, anxiousness and less confidence driving.”

Gary Blenkinsop, Wakefield Council’s service director for environment, street scene and climate change, said: “The safety of residents is our priority.

“We are aware of some incidents of cars skidding when the surface is wet. Our advice is that all road users exercise caution when travelling on this section of the road and particularly when turning.

"The granite blocks were installed as part of the Bullring regeneration in 2009. Since then, measures have been put in place to reduce the risk of cars skidding, and to provide physical barriers between the road and pedestrian areas.