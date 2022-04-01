Women suffers life-threatening injuries in Ossett crash - police appeal for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses to a road traffic collision in Ossett which left a female passenger with life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened at around 11.30pm last night (Thursday, March 23) on Spring End Road in Ossett, close to the Mallin and Son business premises.
The collision involved a blue Fiat Punto that was travelling from Spa Street onto Spring End Road before it lost control and collided with a stone wall.
Both of the vehicle’s occupants were injured with the female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, while the driver suffered minor injuries.
Anyone who may have seen the collision or the circumstances leading up to it or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact West
Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit by calling 101, or online via online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting reference 1860 of 31/3.