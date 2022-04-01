Women suffers life-threatening injuries in Ossett crash - police appeal for witnesses

The crash happened at around 11.30pm last night (Thursday, March 23) on Spring End Road in Ossett, close to the Mallin and Son business premises.

The crash happened at around 11.30pm last night (Thursday, March 23) on Spring End Road in Ossett, close to the Mallin and Son business premises.

The collision involved a blue Fiat Punto that was travelling from Spa Street onto Spring End Road before it lost control and collided with a stone wall.

Both of the vehicle’s occupants were injured with the female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, while the driver suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who may have seen the collision or the circumstances leading up to it or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact West