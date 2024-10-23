Wood Street Collection: First look at plans and prices for homes set to transform Wakefield’s historic Civic Quarter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first detailed plans and prices for homes at the ‘Wood Street Collection’ are being released offering prospective buyers the first opportunity to put down roots in the new neighbourhood, which is transforming Wakefield’s historic Civic Quarter.

Interested buyers are invited to visit the sales team this weekend to find out more about the first release of homes for sale at the development which, once completed, will offer a range of 63 distinctive heritage and new build properties.

To coincide with the first release, new illustrations bring to life plans for the collection which includes one, two and three-bedroom apartments and three and four-bedroom houses, with prices starting from £275,000.

The new neighbourhood is being delivered by Fallowdale Homes, the housebuilding arm of Yorkshire-based property investment company and heritage specialists, Rushbond, in partnership with Wakefield Council.

Work is well underway for the new homes, designed by leading architectural practice ShedKM with local architecture firm, The Harris Partnership, leading on the delivery of the scheme.

Mulberry Construction Group is on site delivering the careful restoration of the city centre’s former police station into apartments, available to rent from summer 2025, alongside new townhouses at Gill’s Yard – built on the former council-owned car park of the same name, available for purchase.

The apartments and homes are due to complete by summer 2025.

Keepsake Construction has also broken ground on the delivery of ‘Gills Mews’, two and three-storey new build townhouses on the site of the former Rishworth Street car park, which are due to be completed from the end of 2025. All homes come with parking and a selection feature outdoor space.

Wood Street Collection - Artist's impression of a mural - credit Vector, Architecture THP.

The Wood Street Collection is a central element in the council’s city centre masterplan and will receive support from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA)’s Brownfield Housing Fund (BHF) which aims to accelerate new housing developments on brownfield sites.

Nina Barker, Senior Residential Sales Manager, said: “There couldn’t be a better time to live in Wakefield.

"There is already a lot of interest in the development from local buyers, but also from people with a strong connection to the city who have moved away and are looking for an opportunity to return.

"Wakefield is West Yorkshire’s hidden gem, combining fantastic transport links, a wonderful cultural offering plus huge amounts of investment and regeneration – yet homes here are still affordable compared with other Northern cities.

Wood Street Collection - Gills Yard - credit Vector, Architecture THP.

“The Wood Street Collection has been designed to suit a whole range of buyers and lifestyles, from first-time buyers and families to professional young couples and downsizers.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming people to our new marketing suite, where they can also get a feel for the incredible quality of the specification and finish of the properties.”

The Wood Street Collection will include a new community garden alongside landscaping to create green space in the heart of the city centre, as well as streetscaping to provide attractive new public spaces and connectivity with the neighbouring amenities.

Rushbond’s local ownerships include the former Crown Court building adjoining the Town Hall - which has stood empty for more than 30 years - and the former Coroners Court on Northgate, both of which will be redeveloped with further details to be unveiled in due course.

Wood Street Collection - Old Police Station - credit Vector, Architecture THP

Plans will also be revealed for a new public artwork and a programme of animation working with local artists.

James Dinsley from Rushbond said: “Every detail of The Wood Street Collection has been carefully considered, harnessing decades of our specialist heritage and placemaking expertise.

"This includes offering the right mix of homes to rent and buy to create an inclusive, mixed and sustainable community here.

"The city centre, and the Civic Quarter in particular, offers all the best qualities of both a village and a city – connected yet compact; a place which combines architectural and cultural heritage with modern amenities right on its doorstep.

"With work well underway on site with our skilled teams of contractors and partners, we’re excited to offer the first future residents the chance to be a part in the next chapter of Wood Street’s story.”

Potential purchasers interested in finding out more about homes available to buy can visit the new marketing suite located at 6-8 Bond Terrace, Wakefield over the launch weekend on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27, between 10am and 4pm.

Wood Street Collection - Gills Mews Townhouses - credit Vector, Architecture THP.

Please RSVP to [email protected]. (Rental properties will be released at a later date).

The marketing suite will then be open weekly Thursday to Monday, 10am to 4pm. They can be called on 01924 944534.

Buyers can also register their interest by contacting Fiona Scott at the Linley and Simpson Wakefield office on 01924 375 245 or [email protected].