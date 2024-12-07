A council-owned country mansion in Wakefield is to be fitted with intruder alarms to cut down on security costs after it was earmarked for sale.

Planning permission has been approved to install the security system at Woolley Hall, in Wakefield.

Senior councillors agreed to sell off the Grade II-listed 17th Century property in June this year as part of cost-cutting measures.

A heritage statement supporting the application on behalf of Wakefield Council said it was also necessary to improve security to comply with insurance requirements.

Woolley Hall

The document said: “Currently the building is having to be manned 24/7 with a security guard which is costing the council a lot of money.”

Listed building consent was required for the work, which involves fitting cabling and alarm routers throughout the property and two other buildings in the hall grounds.

The council’s conservation officer said the work would involve “minor” harm to the architectural quality of the entrance hall.

The officer said: “I consider this harm would be outweighed by the public benefit of protecting the building from potential harm from intruders and would be reversible in future when the building is back in use.’’

Historic England also supported security improvements at the building.

The building dates back to the 1635 and was the seat of the Wentworth family until it came under public ownership in 1947.

The Labour-run council announced plans to restore the building and turn it into a wedding venue and spa in 2022 but took the decision to sell the site earlier this year.

A report to cabinet members at the time said the council was carrying out a review of its assets and described the hall as “under-utilised”.

The document also said: “Woolley Hall is still deemed a suitable disposal to contribute to the council’s revenue savings target and potentially realise a capital receipt.

“The preferred option is to proceed now to disposal using an external agent to market and dispose for the best consideration

possible.“Unconditional offers will be requested on the open market.”

Samantha Harvey, Conservative councillor for Wakefield Rural, previously criticised the proposals, describing the building one of the city’s “most iconic buildings.”

She said: “Despite the council’s long-standing promises to restore the hall to its former glory, nothing has been done.

“Sadly, this remarkable historical site is deteriorating with every passing day that they fail to act.”

Coun Harvey also said Woolley residents were “frustrated” over the lack of progress with the building in recent years.

Andrew Jones, chair of Woolley Residents Association, said: “Realistically, any investor in the project will need to come up with creative ways of covering the cost of the huge amount of work that needs to take place.

“I still think it will make a wonderful wedding venue with its beautiful

grounds for an investor.”

In 2022, the council considered leasing part of the building to a restaurant operator.

Private developers who previously showed an interest in the building had wanted to convert it into apartments, with a caveat that extra houses would be built in the grounds.