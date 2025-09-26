Woolley Hall mansion sold as council plans further asset sales

An historic 17th century mansion has been sold by Wakefield Council along with other local authority-owned properties, its leader has confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denise Jeffery told a meeting that the sale of more property and land across the district was also planned, saying: “We need to make savings.”

The authority’s opposition leader accused Coun Jeffery of ‘selling the silverware’ after she announced the sale of Woolley Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vacant Grade II*-building, on the outskirts of the village of Woolley, near to the Wakefield-Barnsley border, dates back to 1635 but had been in public ownership for 87 years.

Woolley Hall

The Labour-run authority previously planned to restore the property and turn it into a wedding venue and spa but made the decision to to sell it last year.

Coun Jeffery told a full council meeting that Pontefract’s old swimming pool building and Queen Elizabeth House, a former 25-bed care facility, in Eastmoor, Wakefield, had also been sold.

The meeting heard further sales of council assets could soon follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jeffery said: “Obviously, we need to make savings across the council.

Queen Elizabeth House, in Eastmoor, Wakefield.

“We are looking to sell property and land.

“I will be circulating to all members areas in their wards that may be put forward for sale.

“If anyone wants to talk about that, or is concerned about it, I’m happy to talk about that.”Coun Jeffery said Woolley Hall and the two other sites had been sold “in the last

couple of weeks”, adding: “These are all significant properties, bringing in significant funding for the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully, those buildings will be brought back into use with the support of the district.”

Nadeem Ahmed, leader of the Conservative and Independent group, referred to Coun Jeffery’s previous comments about the hall, when assurances were given that it would be retained by the council.

He asked: “Is that the failure of the Labour administration now that you have started selling the silverware?

“What is the reason that Woolley Hall and others are now getting flushed down the pan?

“Is the silverware not silver anymore?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Coun Jeffery said opposition councillors had previously called for the building to be sold and accused Coun Ahmed of “playing politics.”

She said: “Times are tough in local government. We are not funded properly and we have to get rid of assets.

“You know very well why we are selling it. It’s not a failure of anybody.”

Nadiah Sharp, independent councillor for Wrenthopre and Outwood West, asked: “How much did you get for all these? How much was Woolley Hall?, how much was Ponte baths? How much did we get?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leader replied: “It’s commercially sensitive, I can’t tell you that.”

Senior councillors approved the sale of the hall in June last year after a report said the building was “under-utilised” following a review of assets.

Owned for centuries by the wealthy Wentworth family, the council took over the building in 1947.

The 18-acre site includes a walled garden, private tennis court and two gate lodges either side of the entrance to the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site had been used as a college of further education and conference venue.

In 2022, Coun Jeffery said she wanted the hall to become a modern wedding, spa and afternoon tea venue after a private developer’s proposals to turn it into apartments were turned down.

At the time, Coun Jeffery said she believed the proposal “would ruin the place”, adding: “We’ve been beavering away and we’ve pulled away from the people who wanted to buy it.

“We’re hoping to do it ourselves, but if we can’t we’re looking for a sympathetic partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t want to do anything to destroy the ambience of the place.”

Samantha Harvey, Conservative councillor for Wakefield Rural, previously called for the site to be brought back into use, describing it as one of Wakefield’s “most iconic buildings.”

She said: “Despite the council’s long-standing promises to restore the hall to its former glory, nothing has been done.

“Sadly, this remarkable historical site is deteriorating with every passing day that they fail to act.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April, the hall and surrounding buildings were marketed by commercial real estate agent Avison Young as a “freehold development opportunity”,

The company said: “The property is potentially suitable for a variety of uses including residential, subject to gaining the necessary consents.”