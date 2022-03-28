Work as a Local Democracy Reporter for the Wakefield Express

As part of a partnership with the BBC, The Wakefield Express series is looking for a full-time Local Democracy Reporter to provide coverage of local government and political issues across the district. (Photo: Scott Merrylees)

This is an exciting position for someone with the passion and ability to generate multimedia content which engages the public and which meets standards set by the partnership in terms of quality, consistency and legal accuracy.

The successful candidate will be able to dig out the council and political stories that affect our readers' day-to-day lives, as well as hold power to account.

You will have strong digital and social media skills and be full of ideas.

Your content will appear in JPI Media's newspapers and websites, including the Yorkshire Post, and is also made available to other media involved in the BBC scheme.

This short video features some Local Democracy Reporters describing their work and their roles.

To apply, email your CV and a brief covering letter to [email protected]

JPIMedia is committed to being an equal opportunity employer with a diverse workforce. We will consider all applicants for employment without regard to race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability or age.

We encourage and consider flexible working arrangements for all roles.