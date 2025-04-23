Work due to start on Kellingley Club demolition as part of major redevelopment plan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work is due to start next month to prepare the site of the former Kellingley Club for a major regeneration project in Knottingley.

The project is part of the Knottingley and Ferrybridge masterplan, which sets out the approach to regeneration of the area in the next 15 to 20 years.

The local authority submitted a planning application to knock down the building, along with an old sports pavilion nearby, in November last year so the £6.35m project could go-ahead.

The removal of temporary accommodation and portacabins will take place throughout May and June, paving the way for extensive ground surveys which will enable contractors to plan the demolition.

The first phase of the proposed project will create a brand-new, purpose-built sports pavilion, offering food and bar facilities that could be used as a multipurpose space through the day for a variety of community uses, as well as providing better spectator seating, new changing room facilities and improved parking.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: “I’m really pleased that we’re now able to progress this on the ground. It’s taken a lot of time and hard work to get to this point.

"Residents have been rightfully frustrated with a lack of progress so I am glad we are moving forward and starting to deliver.

“At the heart of this is a proposed multi-million-pound project that the community have said they want, which would bring brand new facilities to Knottingley.”

Mark Lynam, Corporate Director for Regeneration, Environment and Economic Growth at Wakefield Council, added: “The ground surveys mean there’s a big piece of work we need to do before demolition can begin.

"People will see lots of activity as we clear the site and then carry out the surveys.

“Once these have been done, we’ll be using them to inform the demolition and build a schedule.

"At this stage we’re expecting to get the demolition machinery on site at the back end of this year.”

The Pavillion will remain in use until demolition work gets underway, and temporary provisions will be put in place for clubs using the existing facilities once work starts.

This includes improvement works to the existing changing facilities which will take place over the summer.

Demolition is expected to be complete by early 2026.