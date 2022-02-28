Work starts on £17m 'gas-free' estate in Wakefield

Work has started on the 140 homes on the Flanshaw estate, and all properties will be fitted with low-carbon air source heat pumps (ASHP), rather than traditional gas boilers.

The 'affordable' homes on the old quarry site off Flanshaw Lane, will also be fitted with solar panels.

Coun Darren Byford, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and property, added: “We welcome the creation of more affordable homes in our district.

“At a time when energy prices are rising, I applaud the approach that has been taken here, which will ensure more vulnerable tenants are not falling into fuel poverty, and I hope many other developments will consider becoming low carbon like this one.”

ASHPs are a low-carbon alternative to gas boilers that use heat from outside to power heating and hot water systems, helping to reduce household bills and the reliance on fossil fuels. The pumps run on electricity and are around three times more efficient than a standard boiler.

Nathan Brough, regional director at EQUANS, appointed by developer Stonewater, said: "We’re delighted to have been chosen to lead on this exciting project, which gives us the perfect opportunity to combine our zero carbon and regeneration expertise to create much-needed affordable family housing.

"Heat accounts for around a third of all CO2 emissions in UK homes, so it’s never been more important to look to renewable technologies to help create sustainable communities, and we’re really proud to be doing just that here in Wakefield.”

Chris Montague, director of development at Stonewater, said: “We’re pleased to be working with our partner EQUANS and to be delivering a low carbon, new homes project of this size and scale - designed to tackle the challenges presented by the climate crisis.

“In addition to supporting us to reduce carbon emissions, the installation of ASHP is essential to helping us alleviate more households out of fuel poverty.

"This low-carbon heating will enable us to provide efficient and comfortable homes that in turn are more cost-effective - particularly important following the latest announcement about the increase to energy prices.”

The Flanshaw development includes a combination of houses, flats and bungalows, ranging from one to four-bedrooms.

The completed development - which will also have the infrastructure for electric car chargers to be installed in future - will comprise of 75 homes for affordable rent, as well as 45 shared ownership homes and 20 available through a rent-to-buy scheme.