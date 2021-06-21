Workmates cycling to the extreme for The Prince of Wales Hospice

Six cyclists from Ferrybridge will be taking the Prince of Wales Hospice cyclothon to the extremes, cycling 150 miles to raise much-needed funds

John Ryder, Roy Taylor, Patrick Howley, Tom Hyde, Chris Ralph and Iain Mitchell, aka ‘fat lad at the back’, who all work together at TotalEnergies company, have taken part in the Prince of Wales Hospice cyclothon each year.

And even though the event has been cancelled over the last two years due to Covid, the lads haven't been deterred from completing their most strenuous cycle to date.

On Thursday July 15, the sextet will complete a distance of 150 miles, cycling from their operational plant in Ferrybridge all the way to another plant in Preston.

Many staff members at TotalEnergies have had family and friends benefit from the care given at the hospice, which makes this challenge all the more meaningful for the group and those who have donated to their cause.

Patrick Howley, who is also an ex-rugby league player, said: “Caring for loved ones in their time of need is so important.

“To have people in our community and places such as The Prince of Wales Hospice to offer this truly selfless service is invaluable.

“The team are busy training ahead of their big challenge, some are running marathons, others are training in the hills of the lakes, whilst the rest are following each other on Strava, but it is fair to say that the training is underway for all riders.

“One thing for sure is that the team will support one another over the two days, to make sure we complete the challenge and raise as much money as possible for The Prince of Wales Hospice.”

Typically, the hospice cyclothon asks riders to 30, 60 and 100 mile routes.

But the team of six are taking it to the next level by tackling a 150 mile distance, with the hope of raising as much money and awareness for the hospice.

The challenge will take two days and will include steep Pennines climbs of up to 6500ft, but said it's the inspiration of ‘the devoted staff at the hospice who provide compassionate, vital support to families going through their own difficulties,' that will spur them on.