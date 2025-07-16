Works begins on new one-way system, lower speed limits and cycle path in Pontefract

Work has started on a new scheme to transform Horsefair in Pontefract and improve links between the town and the castle.

As part of major investment into improving the roads and pavements in Pontefract town centre, there will be a new one-way system, improved pedestrian crossings, wider pavements, a designated cycle path and the introduction of a lower speed limit.

The new one-way system to improve traffic flow in Horsefair will come into effect from July 27.

This will mean vehicles can no longer drive from Northgate onto Finkle Street or Horsefair towards Southgate.

Streets for People scheme to get underway in Pontefract, which will include the introduction of a new one-way system, designated cycle path, wider pavements and more.

Travel from Southgate towards Northgate using this route will be unaffected once the new one-way system is in place.

The area will be made more cycle and pedestrian friendly thanks to the Transforming Cities Fund and ‘Streets for People’ funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Coun Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Planning, said: “We’re investing over £20 million in improving your roads and footpaths over the next two years. We want to make the whole district as accessible as we can.

“Every day we’re investing in our roads, and this is just one of 120 major projects we’re delivering this year. They include work to improve the condition of our roads, on new road safety schemes, and projects to make traffic flow better.

“It will be necessary to temporarily close some of the roads while this work is carried out.

"But we’ll be working hard to get everything done as quickly as possible. I would like to say a huge thank you for bearing with us while we improve your roads.”