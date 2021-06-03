World of inflatables heading for Wakefield next month

Wacky World will be bringing the UK's largest inflatable arena to Wakefield Football Centre on Holmfield Grove.

The 10 inflatables include Extreme Hungry Hippos, Total Wipeout, Human Demolition, Rock N Roller, It's A Knockout and various assault courses.

Participants are encouraged to jump, duck, run and squeeze themselves the maze of a high-adrenaline arena.

It's fun for children and adults alike.

They will be at the site for two days, July 3 and 4, but it's not just for youngsters. The whole family can join in, while the evening sessions are for adults only.

Early-bird tickets for the 90-minute sessions are priced at £13.95 and can be bought by clicking here.The early-bird offer ends at 6am tomorrow morning.