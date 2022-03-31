World War Two veteran celebrates her 100th birthday in style

Joan Bradley at her 100th birthday party. She is seated next to Fred Adamson, a 102-year old D-Day veteran and member of KOYLI.

She served at Southend-On-Sea on the Predictor anti aircraft guns, giving the gunners the height and range of enemy aircraft.

Joan was injured by a V2 rocket but after a spell in hospital returned to the guns and served until the end of the war.

It was in Southend where she met her future husband, Edgar Evans from Normanton.

Edgar had been in the Territorial Army in Wakefield and when war was declared he was called up to KOYLI at Pontefract Barracks.

He went to Belgium with the British Expeditionary Force, returning in the Dunkirk evacuation where he was put to work on the anti aircraft guns, and later drafted into the Royal Artillery.

After the war Joan and Edgar married and moved to Normanton. Edgar had developed tuberculosis during his time in the trenches and died in 1952.