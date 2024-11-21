Writers in Wakefield get chance to ‘get in and get on’ in the screen industry due to new initiative
Beginning in January 2025, ‘The Mayor’s Script Diversity Programme’ will support budding scriptwriters into film and television opportunities through mentorship and a range of specialist masterclasses with commissioners and industry experts.
With a focus on breaking down the barriers for underrepresented groups, the three-month, part-time programme will give participants the skills and insight they need to get in and get on in the screen industry.
Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Our region’s screen industries are booming, with more and more productions being set and produced in our iconic villages, towns and cities.
“This programme will open doors for talented writers in West Yorkshire, no matter their personal circumstances - just like our Screen Diversity Programme has for creatives working in production.
“Our new support will provide the launchpad for local stories to be told on screen for the world to see, boosting our economy as we create a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire.”
Caroline Cooper Charles, Chief Executive of Screen Yorkshire, said: “The support from the Mayor of West Yorkshire is invaluable, allowing us to deepen our impact across West Yorkshire to ensure that our exceptional talent can grow and authentic regional stories can reach audiences across the globe”
Run by Screen Yorkshire, the brand-new initiative is funded by the West Yorkshire Mayor as part of her £2.3 million ‘You Can Make It Here’ programme, designed to support and grow the region’s creative industries.
To find out more and apply, visit: https://www.screenyorkshire.co.uk/the-mayors-script-diversity-programme/
