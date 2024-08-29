Yorkshire Air Ambulance awards 471 years of Long Service Awards to dedicated volunteers at Wakefield ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire Air Ambulance volunteers have been celebrated for their remarkable dedication and commitment at a special Long Service Awards ceremony held recently at the charity’s Nostell Air Base in Wakefield.

The event recognised the invaluable contributions of volunteers, totalling 471 years of collective service among the 110 dedicated individuals, who have unwaveringly supported the charity's life-saving mission across the region.

Long service awards were presented to volunteers who have been with the emergency services charity for five, ten and 15 years.

Attendees on the day enjoyed light refreshments and cake, which were kindly donated by Premier Foods who have chosen Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) as their Charity of the Year, along with the opportunity to mingle with fellow volunteers and staff from across the charity.

YAA Chairman, Mike Harrop, delivered a heartfelt speech, expressing gratitude to each volunteer and personally presenting them with a pin badge as a token of appreciation for their service.

110 pin badge awards were issued to volunteers alongside other volunteering equipment costing £5,000, thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation for Calderdale in conjunction with the Pennine Riding Club.

Commending the volunteers for their selflessness, Mike said: "Your support is the cornerstone of the service we provide. Your commitment has not only helped us to save lives but has also significantly contributed to ensuring our service can continue in the future, to help those in need when they need us most.

"These awards highlight your incredible achievements and the profound impact you've made. Your dedication, commitment, and drive exemplify the spirit of volunteerism, and for that, we are immensely grateful for your support."

Mike estimated that the collective efforts of the volunteers have saved the charity over £10 million in salary costs and man-hours over the years.

He continued: "Our volunteers come from diverse backgrounds, ranging from retirees generously offering their spare time to former patients eager to give back to the service that aided them in their time of need.

"People volunteer for various reasons, whether for career development, personal fulfilment, or the desire to assist others. All our volunteers share a common commitment: the unwavering resolve to make a positive difference in the lives of others, when it matters most."

Those interested in volunteering for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, can visit: https://www.yorkshireairambulance.org.uk/volunteer-application-form/