Yorkshire Air Ambulance: Featherstone couple to complete Yorkshire Three Peaks twice in two days
Natalie and Adam Whittell will take on the challenge on May 8 to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
The couple – who married six months ago – plan to start their walk in the evening and hike through the night, returning to their hotel to catch one or two hours sleep before tackling the Three Peaks again – taking a total of two days to complete the challenge.
They have completed the Three Peaks on numerous occasions, and so have doubled the usual distance of the walk to create more of a challenge while raising money for charity.
Natalie said she and Adam “just love walking and hiking” and chose to raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to “give a little something back and help all those people” after walking past the charity on local walks.
They will start the challenge at 8pm on the evening of May 8.
Natalie said: “We really enjoy it on a night.”
“It’s just really nice and quiet,” she added.
Natalie, who owns a cleaning company, has osteoarthritis in both knees, and said this will make the challenge even more of a struggle for her.
The couple’s Just Giving page can be found here.
The Yorkshire Three Peaks takes in the mountains of Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-ghent and one round trip includes 1585m (5200ft) of ascent.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance is a charity which provides an emergency air ambulance service for the Yorkshire and the Humber region.
