Yorkshire Air Ambulance urges supporters in Wakefield to donate blood amidst 'critical' national shortage

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) is urging the public to donate blood in response to a national blood shortage, which has reached an Amber alert level.

The Nostell-based charity is appealing for O negative and O positive donations from people across the district, as these blood types are crucial for emergency medical services.

Due to the short shelf life of blood, which is only 35 days, maintaining a steady supply is essential throughout the year.

YAA Operations Manager, Paul Holmes, highlighted the severity of the situation, he said, "The shortage of O type blood is critical. As a service that provides lifesaving emergency care, we rely heavily on blood supplies to perform roadside transfusions for patients facing life-threatening injuries.

"Without adequate blood supplies, particularly O negative, which is universally compatible, our ability to carry blood on board could be compromised, jeopardising patient outcomes."

Since the introduction of blood on board in 2017, YAA has been able to provide on-scene blood and plasma transfusions, significantly enhancing the care provided to patients in critical condition.

Between January 1 and August 1, this year, YAA has attended 808 patients, with 22 receiving crucial blood transfusions at the scene of an emergency.

While this represents a small percentage (3%) of all patients treated, it emphasises the importance of having blood readily available for those in dire need.

The recipients included 14 males and eight females, ranging in age from 18 to over 75 years old.

The most common incidents requiring blood transfusions were road traffic accidents and other trauma-related incidents, such as assaults and falls.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s blood is supplied by the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust and delivered by the Supplies Department from Yorkshire Ambulance Service, using Credo Cube cool storage boxes to maintain the blood within a safe temperature range for up to 48 hours.

If the blood is not used, it is returned to Pinderfields Hospital to be used during surgery and other essential procedures in the hospital.

Paul continued: " Every donation has the potential to save a life. We strongly urge eligible donors to book appointments at their nearest donor centres immediately—your donation could indeed be the difference between life and death for someone in need."

To donate, visit the NHS Blood and Transplant website or contact a local donor centre.