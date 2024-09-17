Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dedicated volunteer with Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) has been selected as regional finalist for the ITV North ‘Fundraising of the Year’ award at this year’s prestigious Pride of Britain Awards.

The recognition for Jan Swallow comes after her incredible achievement of raising over £100,000 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, a cause that is profoundly close to her heart.

Jan’s nomination for the award celebrates individuals who have gone above and beyond in their charity efforts.

The Pride of Britain Awards honours everyday heroes whose actions inspire and uplift.

For Jan, this recognition highlights not only her dedication to fundraising but also the lasting impact her efforts have had on Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Jan’s fundraising journey began in 2009 after a tragic accident involving her son, Graham.

In May 2007, Graham was involved in a serious motorbike accident on Snake Pass (A57), a road well-known for its sharp bends connecting Sheffield and Manchester.

Graham hit a road sign, causing him to fall into a steep ravine, with his motorbike suspended from a tree above.

YAA’s critical care team provided crucial on-scene support, extracting Graham from the ravine in a rescue operation that took nearly an hour. Once freed, Graham was swiftly transported to Sheffield Northern General Hospital, where he sadly passed away.

In the wake of this devastating loss, Jan turned her grief into action, committing herself to raising vital funds for the charity that gave her son the best chance of survival.

Since then, Jan has been unwavering in her support, helping Yorkshire Air Ambulance continue its essential service, which relies entirely on donations.

Using her creative talents, Jan and her team of knitter’s craft handmade knitted bears and other unique embroidered items to sell.

These quirky and often cheeky designs have earned a loyal following, with 100 per cent of proceeds from their sales going to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Earlier this year, at the Ravensknowle Children’s Gala, she reached the significant milestone of £100,069 raised for the charity.

Jan is committed to her fundraising efforts and is determined to continue supporting Yorkshire Air Ambulance for as long as she can.

She said, "I am truly humbled by this recognition. When I first started fundraising, I never imagined it would grow into something so significant.

Jan and her husband Peter, who is also a YAA volunteer.

"Now, it’s become such a meaningful part of my life. For me, it’s not just about raising money – it’s about giving back to Yorkshire Air Ambulance, a charity that has touched my life so deeply and continues to help so many others in their time of need."

Helen Berriman, Interim Regional Fundraising Manager for West & South Yorkshire, who has worked closely with Jan throughout her incredible fundraising journey, said, "Having the privilege of working alongside Jan for so many years,

" I’ve seen firsthand her unwavering commitment and passion for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

"Her tireless efforts, creativity, and the heart she puts into everything she does are truly inspiring.

"Reaching the £100k milestone is not just a testament to her hard work, but also to the deep connection she has with our charity. Her Pride of Britain nomination is so well-deserved, and we couldn’t be prouder of everything she’s achieved. Jan has been, and continues to be, an inspiration to us all.”