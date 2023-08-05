Yorkshire Cat Rescue exists to save the lives of abandoned and unwanted cats and kittens in Yorkshire and beyond.

Lynn Nicholls CEO said: “From January till July we will have spent over £70k. This is likely to be the same for the next half of the year (if not higher as we are taking in more cats) so our overall costs for the year will be well over £150k.

Yorkshire Cat Rescue appeals for donations to raise £10,000 towards their vet bills

"We are very worried about what this means for us as we receive no government support and are already struggling to keep up with demands.

"Yorkshire Cat Rescue takes cats in regardless of their ailments or age and won't put any cat to sleep without knowing they have tried everything to save them.

“The cost of living crisis is massively impacting the animal welfare sector as a whole, as people can no longer afford to look after or pay for treatment for their animals and as a result charities are seeing a high increase of animals being put out on the street and left to fend for themselves.

“We so desperately need your continued support to raise £10,000, as this will give us the chance to clear outstanding bills and put us in credit for the new cats and kittens we have coming into the centre weekly.

“Anything you can donate will go straight to our cat's veterinary care and will hopefully give us some room to breathe.”