News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Yorkshire Cat Rescue appeals for donations to raise £10,000 towards their vet bills

Yorkshire Cat Rescue is concerned about their vet bills which are the highest they have ever been after 31 years of running.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 5th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

Yorkshire Cat Rescue exists to save the lives of abandoned and unwanted cats and kittens in Yorkshire and beyond.

Lynn Nicholls CEO said: “From January till July we will have spent over £70k. This is likely to be the same for the next half of the year (if not higher as we are taking in more cats) so our overall costs for the year will be well over £150k.

Read More
Read more: 12 things Halifax is missing - from a Primark to an ice-rink
Yorkshire Cat Rescue appeals for donations to raise £10,000 towards their vet billsYorkshire Cat Rescue appeals for donations to raise £10,000 towards their vet bills
Yorkshire Cat Rescue appeals for donations to raise £10,000 towards their vet bills
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are very worried about what this means for us as we receive no government support and are already struggling to keep up with demands.

"Yorkshire Cat Rescue takes cats in regardless of their ailments or age and won't put any cat to sleep without knowing they have tried everything to save them.

“The cost of living crisis is massively impacting the animal welfare sector as a whole, as people can no longer afford to look after or pay for treatment for their animals and as a result charities are seeing a high increase of animals being put out on the street and left to fend for themselves.

“We so desperately need your continued support to raise £10,000, as this will give us the chance to clear outstanding bills and put us in credit for the new cats and kittens we have coming into the centre weekly.

“Anything you can donate will go straight to our cat's veterinary care and will hopefully give us some room to breathe.”

For more information on how to donate visit yorkshirecatrescue.org

Related topics:Yorkshire