Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team at a Tingley garden centre have used Yorkshire-grown bedding plants to create a floral tribute to honour rugby league legend Rob Burrow.

This week, the team at Tingley Garden Centre planted a 7.4m2 memorial tribute at Headingley using pansies grown by Dalby's in York.

The garden was designed by Marc Salama, Commercial Plant Manager at Yorkshire Garden Centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marc said: "We were honoured to be invited by Leeds Rhinos to be involved with this special floral tribute for a true Leeds legend who will always be in our hearts.

James Tolson and Carl Riley with Leeds Rhinos grounds team and the finished bed.

"We selected the pansy flower to represent the famous blue and amber colours of the Leeds Rhinos. It is often said that a pansy flower is ‘smiling' with its heart-shaped, overlapping petals.

"This reminds us of Rob and his devotion to raising funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association whilst still smiling and remaining positive throughout his diagnosis.”