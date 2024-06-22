Yorkshire-grown plants selected to honour rugby legend Rob Burrow
and live on Freeview channel 276
This week, the team at Tingley Garden Centre planted a 7.4m2 memorial tribute at Headingley using pansies grown by Dalby's in York.
The garden was designed by Marc Salama, Commercial Plant Manager at Yorkshire Garden Centres.
Marc said: "We were honoured to be invited by Leeds Rhinos to be involved with this special floral tribute for a true Leeds legend who will always be in our hearts.
"We selected the pansy flower to represent the famous blue and amber colours of the Leeds Rhinos. It is often said that a pansy flower is ‘smiling' with its heart-shaped, overlapping petals.
"This reminds us of Rob and his devotion to raising funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association whilst still smiling and remaining positive throughout his diagnosis.”
A spokesman from Leeds Rhinos said: "A big thank you to the team at Tingly Garden Centre for providing our grounds team with 1,500 plants for a new floral tribute to Rob Burrow in our memorial garden at AMT Headingley."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.