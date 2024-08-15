Yorkshire trainee lawyer to represent region at inaugural Sikh games
The 24-year-old, who recently joined the law firm, will be playing up front for the North Yorkshire men’s football team at the games, taking place at Loughborough University from 16 August - 18 August 2024.
Paramveer, who lives in Horbury and has six brothers - some of whom are competing in youth age groups at the games - stays fit between days spent dealing with legal matters with football and kick boxing training.
He said: “Swapping the court for a pitch to represent North Yorkshire is a huge honour. I’m very proud of myself, my brothers and my teammates for their involvement in the games. It’s going to be a tough football tournament – I know my fellow Sikhs from across the UK are going to be giving it their very best!”
John Howe, founder and managing partner at John Howe & Co, said: “Paramveer has been a great addition to the team here at John Howe, and I am sure he will be equally as valuable for the North Yorkshire team at the Sikh Games! If he’s as skilled on the pitch as he is on his legal briefs, I’m expecting him back with some silverware.”
Sikh Games is a not-for-profit organisation created to open up more opportunities for ethnic minority participation in sport, whilst bringing communities together, worldwide. The Sikh Games represents a dynamic sporting celebration of sport powered by values of equality, excellence and collaboration.
Bringing together the Sikh community from across the UK, the games will see more than 2,000 participants from 35 different regions with 20,000 spectators expected to witness three days of high-level sporting action.
Alongside football, other competitor sports will include hockey, kabaddi, athletics, powerlifting, cricket, and more. Across the weekend there will also be engaging panel discussions, keynote speakers, and Q and A sessions, all covering relevant issues across the sporting landscape.
