Yorkshire Water investing £3.5m to replace leaky pipes in Wakefield and Castleford homes

Yorkshire Water is replacing pipework for homeowners that meet its criteria in Wakefield and Castleford in a bid to curtail leakage.

The water company is only responsible for clean water outside property boundaries. However, as a significant amount of water is lost through leaks inside homes and their gardens,

Yorkshire Water is replacing pipework for homeowners that meet its criteria in Wakefield and Castleford in a bid to curtail leakage.

Yorkshire Water customers will be contacted directly if they qualify for the scheme. Around 1,500 properties will see new pipe work, in areas that are hotspots for leakage.

In 2019 Yorkshire Water ran a similar scheme in Kirklees, replacing pipework for 366 homes and saving half a million litres of water per day as a result.

Martyn Hattersley, head of demand management at Yorkshire Water, said: “Our aim is to reduce overall leakage by 50% by 2050. As well as finding and fixing leaks in the road and on our supply pipes, working with customers to fix their private pipes will significantly reduce leakage in hotspot areas and help us to reach our goal.

“During the colder winter months, pipes are more susceptible to freezing, cracking and leaking. It’s important to keep an eye on any exposed pipe work in and around your home - wrap it in lagging if you can and get it fixed as soon as possible if it does burst. It helps to save water and protect your home.”