Yorkshire Water urges caution around reservoirs ahead of Bank Holidays

Visitors to its reservoirs are being asked to follow the Countryside Code and not to take risks by using disposable barbecues or entering the water to cool off ahead of the run of Bank Holidays in the coming months.

There have already been a number of moorland fires in 2022, which have been linked to disposable barbecues.

Disposable barbeques are not permitted on any of Yorkshire Water’s sites, and some of its sites are covered by Public Space Protection Orders (PSPO’s), which means people could face on the spot fines if they are found to be using one.

People are being urged to remain vigilant around the water, particularly parents with children who may be tempted to enter the water. (Photo: Evelyn Southwell)

Gaynor Carpenter, head of land and property at Yorkshire Water, said: “With half-term upon us and a number of Bank Holiday weekends ahead it is important visitors to our reservoirs do not take risks by using disposable barbecues or entering the water.

"We’ve recently seen the very real dangers fires caused by barbecues pose to our moorland, which can take hundreds of years to recover.

“It is also important visitors to our sites remain vigilant around the water, particularly parents with children who may be tempted to enter the water.

“We work hard to ensure our sites can be enjoyed by visitors from the region and beyond and it is important people leave the sites as they found them so they can be enjoyed by others in the warmer weeks and months to come.

"Following the Countryside Code and ensuring to take litter home, keep dogs on leads and park considerately will all help to make visits to our reservoirs enjoyable for everyone.”