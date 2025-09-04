Yorkshire Water is due to start work on a £819,000 project to replace around 2km of water mains at Woolley and Crigglestone.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work, which is due to start on Monday, September 8, is part of Yorkshire Water’s £406m investment to replace more than 1,000km of water mains across the region as part of its £8.3bn investment in infrastructure over the next five years.

Almost 30km of pipework will be replace at the Wakefield/Barnsley boundary area over the next two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contract partners Galliford Try and McAndrew Utilities Ltd will start work on site at Low Moor Lane, before moving on to Woolley Low Moor Lane and Daw Lane.

Yorkshire Water investment due to start at Woolley and Crigglestone

Shaun Chapman, project manager, said: “This mains replacement work will improve reliability of drinking water supply, reduce leakage and prevent mains bursts, resulting in a better service for our customers in the area.

“To keep everyone safe, we’re working closely with the local Highways teams to put a temporary road closure and signed diversion in place.

"We’d like to thank local residents for their patience whilst we complete this important upgrade to improve the clean water network as quickly as we can.”

The project is expected to complete at the end of October.