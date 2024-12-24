‘You are never alone’: Jan and Jacqui share their story of friendship at the Prince of Wales Hospice

By Leanne Clarke
Published 24th Dec 2024, 09:00 GMT
Jan and Jacqui had never met before, - Jan lived in Newmillerdam and Jacqui in Ferrybridge.

Their paths then crossed when they came into The Prince of Wales Hospice on the same day, as patients on the Incare ward.

What began as an unexpected chapter of their lives, turned into an inspiring story of friendship, resilience and joy.

On a Thursday morning, they attended our breakfast club, where they were introduced to each other.

Jan and Jacqui have become firm friends after meeting as patients at The Prince of Wales Hospice.Jan and Jacqui have become firm friends after meeting as patients at The Prince of Wales Hospice.
Jan said: “I was having a good time in the breakfast club. We were chatting and playing festive bingo.

"Chris, the Occupational Therapist, had us all entertained with various games. One moment that stood out was when Jacqui had to say ‘HO-HO-HO’ during a game.

"She said it in such a funny, deep voice that we all burst out laughing. I remember thinking, ‘she’s a character!”

The following day, Jan, who is quite mobile, decided to visit Jacqui in her room.

“The nurses were looking for me everywhere,” Jan laughs. “They found me sitting on Jacqui’s couch, asking if we could share a cup of tea.

"The staff were really encouraging. Since then, we’ve met every day for tea and a chat.”

Jacqui said: “At this stage of life, it’s hard to make new friend. There are so few people you truly click with. But Jan and I? We just get along so well.

Jan added: “We talk about anything and everything except cancer. Jacqui is an amazing knitter. I’ve even asked her to knit a little cardigan and hat for a friend’s grandchild, due after Christmas.

"Our husbands got to know each other too, and they also get on well.”

Jacqui’s perspective on the hospice transformed dramatically during her stay.

"When I first arrived, I was scared. I thought the only way out of here was in a box. But now I know that’s not true. The staff have helped me so much. I found a great friend. And now, they’re even preparing to send me home soon.”

Jan added: “The team here helps you see the light and recalibrate your life. They support you to live with dignity—and when the time comes, to die with dignity.”

Jan and Jacqui’s story is a reminder that even in the face of life’s greatest challenges, connection and compassion can bring light into people’s lives.

In the words of Jacqui “You’re never truly alone – not when there are people who care.”

For more information on The Prince of Wales Hospice and the services provided please visit www.pwh.org.uk or you can call them on 01977 708868.

Related topics:The Prince of Wales Hospice

