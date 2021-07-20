'You could be refused treatment': Mask warning for patients at Wakefield hospitals

Despite restrictions on face masks in public being lifted by the government yesterday, Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust is asking anyone who enters Pinderfields, as well as Pontefract and Dewsbury Hospital to continue wearing the covering and adhere to social distancing.

The trust said: "We would like to kindly ask all of our visitors and patients to continue to wear a face mask or covering, maintain a two-metre social distance at all times whilst in our hospitals - even after restrictions have eased.

"By doing so you are helping to keep our hospitals and vulnerable patients safe, whilst also protecting our staff who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic.

Pinderfields Hospital.

"We really want everybody to remain safe and politely ask that everybody continues to abide by the rules in place. We may refuse to treat you if you refuse to wear a face covering.

"Thank you for your co-operation."

The moves comes after NHS England released a statement last week, prior to the restrictions being lifted, insisting that face masks will remain imperative in healthcare settings.

However, there have been some changes put in place following the relaxing of restrictions.

It will no longer be necessary for you to ring the ward for those wishing to visit to arrange your appointment beforehand, while the evening session has been extended by an hour to give people more opportunity to visit.

Visiting hours are between 2pm and 4pm and 6pm and 8pm, and visiting can last up to one hour.