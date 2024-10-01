“You didn’t gain all your weight in one day; you won’t lose it in one day. Be patient with yourself"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shauna Lineham, a SEN teaching assistant, and mother of 3 young children from Leeds, had that WOW moment when she achieved her dream target weight with Slimming World in Crossgates.

Shauna said “I was lost within myself clearly. I had terrible eating habits, lack of sleep and self-care and was just very unhealthy. My clothes weren’t fitting comfortably, and I was unhappy with my body and the way I looked so I made a choice to change, and joined my local Slimming World group.

My Slimming World Consultant explained that by making some simple changes to not just the way I ate but also the way I shopped and cooked as well, the weight would drop off, and she wasn’t kidding.”

Shauna knew she had got into bad habits with her eating and was also waiting for a much needed an operation. Knowing she wouldn’t be as active after having the surgery, she knew the time was right for her to lose weight.

Shauna Before losing Weight

Shauna was supported to change her mindset around food by being encouraged to rely on everyday foods that are really filling yet low in calories, such as fruit, veg, lean meat, fish and seafood, pasta, rice, potatoes and eggs, which meant the family could still enjoy their favourite family meals and Shauna didn’t have to miss out

She says “ I can’t believe I’ve lost 3 stone without going hungry. I feel amazing, it just goes to show anything is possible if you put your mind to it, and if you want to change anything about yourself you can! Its never too late to start. I have so much more energy simply from eating the right foods”

It wasn’t always easy, some days were more challenging than others, but with the support of her fellow slimmers in group, and her Slimming World Consultant, Shauna was given the tools to banish any guilt and move forward on her weight loss journey rather than give up when it felt tough.

“I can’t thank everyone in group enough. It was thanks to all the advice and helpful ideas and support, I really learned a huge amount and I no longer struggle to whip up healthy, tasty, satisfying meals that all the family can enjoy. I just love the boost that the people in group gives you”

Shauna after weight loss

Shauna was amazed at how easy the plan was to follow, and each week as the weight dropped off, it spurred her on to continue making great choices that would bring consistent weight losses until she reached her dream target weight 5 months later.

It was a real family affair as her Mum joined the group with her and then her Mother-in-law joined too. They were able to encourage each other both inside and outside of group and it really helped Shauna have family and friends who understood why losing weight was so important.

Shauna says “I now feel in control of my eating, and I feel like a new person! I’m happier and healthier, and am so much more comfortable and confident in myself and know that staying slim for life won’t be an issue as I’ve created new eating habits during my weight loss journey. I know the weight loss has helped with my recovery as well after my surgery and I’m now enjoying being more active and walking every day”

Shauna found that being in a Slimming World group where she was surrounded by likeminded people was the best place to learn about herself and it helped motivate her to get her to her dream target weight.

Her Consultant Rachel shared “Shauna is not only inspirational but also a tremendously supportive member at her Slimming World group, helping other members to reach their dream target weight as well. It was truly special when Shauna was not only nominated for, but awarded Woman of the Year 2024, voted for by her fellow Slimmers because of her perseverance and commitment to her weight loss journey and also the support she gives to her fellow members on their journeys”

Shauna is a member at the Slimming World group in Crossgates, held every Thursday evening at The Newman Centre at 5.30pm or 7pm. For more information about joining, get in touch with Rachel 0n 07554 533039 or follow their Facebook page Slimming World with Rachel at The Newman Centre Crossgates on Thursdays