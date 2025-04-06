Young dog Kobe 'rings bell' to celebrate cancer remission
Rhodesian Ridgeback Kobe had been off his food and was losing weight when a scan at his local vets revealed severe issues with his liver.
Kobe was referred to Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield, where he was diagnosed with a high-grade lymphoma with cancer affecting his liver and lungs.
He started chemotherapy and scans revealed he was in remission in 2023.
Since then, Kobe has undergone regular blood tests, exams and CT scans, and has now been given a clean bill of health and officially discharged from Paragon.
Owner Guy Cooper said: “We were devastated with the diagnosis but the oncology team were absolutely amazing.
“There was a possibility Kobe could undergo treatment, but there were no guarantees, and he was weakening all the time. We were given good, clear advice with Kobe’s best interests driving every decision.
“Kobe responded to the initial inpatient treatments and a programme of chemotherapy, followed with weekly visits rotating different chemotherapy treatments. He even started to love going in to see the team and always had a wagging tail.”
To mark the end of Kobe’s journey, Guy and partner Ami bought a ‘end of treatment bell’ to celebrate Kobe and future dogs who are given the all-clear.
Guy said: “When Kobe was going through his treatments there was a brief discussion about ringing the bell, like people do in hospital when they celebrate being in remission.
“We decided that if he made it, we’d give him, and every other patient that did as well, a bell to ring.
“We had it engraved ‘The Kobe Bell’ as a thank you and a small legacy. I’ve been there when other dogs have rung the bell. It’s the best thing you’ll ever see or hear. If you can see through the tears!”
Kobe is now just over three years old and living life to the fullest.
Paragon’s oncology nurse Danielle White said: “Kobe was only 18 months old when he came to us, so he really pulled on our heart strings. He was also really nervous and scared, but we soon won him round with treats and cuddles.
“It’s wonderful to hear how much he is enjoying life!”
