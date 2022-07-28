Young England fan Tess is going to Wembley after Gabby Logan surprise

Tess warmed the hearts of millions of TV viewers when cameras caught her singing and dancing to victory anthem Sweet Caroline after England smashed Sweden 4-0 at Bramhall Lane.

And she was immediatley a hit with fans watching at home and even more so when she was invited onto BBC Breakfast where she spoke from her Granny Susan's Wakefield home to England legend Ian Wright and confessed that she didn't have tickets to cheer on England in Sunday's final at Wembley.

But last night, as she appeared during Gabby Logan's coverage of Germany's semi-final win over France, that all changed when Logan made the heart-warming gesture to Tess in recognition for capturing the hearts of the nation and offered her two tickets for the final.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response, Tess was seen putting her hands over her head and her mouth as she took in the news.

Logan then also offered to get Tess in contact with former England star Alex Scott and the rest of the punditry team.

"You can work it out who to bring. You can bring your mum, your gran, whoever you want it to be. And I'm sure Alex [Scott] and the rest of the team would love to meet you as well if you can pop up to the studio and say hi to us before the match. I think the Lionesses need your support," she said.

Tess is heading to Wembley! (SWNS)

Logan then cut back to commentator Jonathan Pearce for the second-half of the match, but he struggled to contain his emotions.

He said: "I'm crying after that interview there I have to say. I have never cried when you have handed back to me. Oh my God. Lovely, lovely to see her there at Wembley."