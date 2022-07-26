Young Wakefield drummer Alex to perform at star-studded charity football match

Talented young drummer, Alex Hemingway, is thrilled to be taking part in a star studded family fun day and football match this weekend.

Alex, 14, from Ryhill, has been asked to perform at The Kews Burrow Charity FC's match against the celebrity team Once Upon A Smile, at Crofton Sports and Social Club this Sunday, July 31.

He will take to the stage to perform in front of more than 1,000 people - and celebrities - at the event, which promises to be a jam-packed family day with live bands, children's rides and a big auction of memorabilia from famous faces, raffles, food vans and, of course, the big match itself.

In 2020, he was chosen to perform duets with Take That's Gary Barlow, performing 'Let Me Go' and 'Incredible' as part of the singer/songwriter's special Crooner Sessions Series.

His proud mum, Sharon, said: "Alex is extremely proud of his duets and continues to receive tweet replies from pop star Gary Barlow, when he uploads songs on social media.

"Alex holds onto the dream of meeting his Take That idols soon in the near future. "

Last summer Alex was chosen to perform in both Rockschool's Virtual Music Festival 2021 and Light Up Wakefield's Christmas Festival, where he wowed the audience with his musical performances.

Alex is also very proud about his percussion section being added to Mark Owen's Charity CD 'When You Smile', raising funds for SKC 'Solving Kids' Cancer. Alex was thrilled when he received his own message of thanks on Instagram from Mark Owen himself in January this year.

And Sharon said he is equally exicited about this weekend's performance.

"Alex is so excited about the fabulous charity football match.

"He is so proud to be helping to raise funds for such great causes; The Wakefield Hospice and Rob Burrows Centre for MND. He can't wait to perform his set for everyone on drums!"

The charity day's organiser, Darren Powell, said: "I've watched Alex play and he's amazing.

"I saw him for the first time in the Ridings Shopping Centre and I was star struck! He's unreal and we can't wait to have him play in front of a big crowd. He's a lovely lad."

Tickets for Sunday's big event can now be bought at the gate. Prices are £10 for adults and £3 for children - but arrive early to avoid disappointment!