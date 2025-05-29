A young footballer from Wakefield has signed a professional contract with a club in America’s top division.

Goalkeeper Charlie Farrar, 21, began his career playing for Wrenthorpe Rangers aged seven and has now signed a three-year deal with Austin FC who play in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Dad Shaun Farrar thinks he might be the first Wakefield lad to play in the league.

And it’s not off the table Charlie will face attempts on his goal by the likes of Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.

The Farrar family with Charlie on far right followed by mum Margaret and dad Shaun .

Shaun said: “I'm so proud of him, I took him training everywhere as a kid – it gets tiring going to Sunderland or Newcastle.

“But it all seems worthwhile now, I couldn't ask for anything more.

"He always wanted to be a keeper. He’s not a bad outfield player either but he didn't like it as much. If they want to be a goalie, you can't stop them.”

It’s a journey that took 6ft4 Charlie from Wrenthorpe through the academies of Everton, Manchester City and Sheffield United.

He signed a two year scholarship with Rotherham United before moving to the University of North Carolina at Asheville.

He was drafted for the MLS and picked up by Austin FC where he is first choice keeper for their second team and expected to move to the bench of their first next season.

Shaun, who is originally from Stanley but lives in East Ardsley, said: "They have really high hopes for him to break into the first team. He’s been training with them.

“It's been quite a journey for a local boy to play in the MLS. And he’s had his challenges, like coming back from two seperate leg breaks."

He played for four years at Asheville, winning national goalkeeper of the year awards, while achieving his degree in sports management.

For the meantime the family can watch matches on Apple TV.

Shaun said the 1.30am kick offs weren’t making getting up for work any easier.

He added: “I don't think Charlie will ever come back to England. But that's up to him. You've got to think, he's got a better lifestyle out there in Austin. He's loving it.”