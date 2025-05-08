Youngest councillor appointed to cabinet 12 months after being elected

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The youngest member of Wakefield Council has been appointed as a member of the authority’s cabinet a year after being elected.

Daniel Wilton, 22,will be the new portfolio holder for communities in a shake-up of the council’s top team.

Coun Wilton, became the district’s youngest ever politician when he was elected to represent his home town of Normanton in the May 2024 elections.

He will take over from veteran cabinet member Maureen Cummings, who has stepped down from the role.

Daniel Wilton has been appointed as the new cabinet member for communities on Wakefield Council.

Coun Cummings was appointed as the council’s first violence against women and girls (VAWG) championer earlier this year as part of efforts to reduce domestic violence and will continue in the position.

The new deputy portfolio holder for communities will be Pontefract South councillor Brian Mayhew.

In a second major change, council leader Denise Jeffery said David Pickergill would be replacing Les Shaw as cabinet member for resources.

Coun Pickergill was elected to the Labour-run council to represent Wakefield North ward in 2022.

David Pickersgill has been appointened as the new cabinet member for resources on Wakefield Council.

Hilary Mitchell, councillor for Wakefield West, will become the new deputy portfolio holder.

Six other cabinet positions remain unchanged and are expected to be approved at the authority’s Annual Council meeting on May 15.

Coun Jeffery said: “We have a strong and talented cabinet focused on one thing – delivering for our local communities.

“Whether that’s improving our roads, investing in our parks and greenspaces, or making our area cleaner, safer, and fairer, we’ll be delivering the change that people want to see over the next year.

“As we bring new expertise into our team, I’d like to thank Coun Maureen Cummings and Coun Les Shaw who have stepped down from cabinet.

“They’ve worked tirelessly and been great champions for our area over many, many years.

“The work they’ve done leaves a lasting impact, and I know they’ll continue to serve our communities in the times ahead.”

Coun Wilton, a former pupil at Freeston Academy, was just 21 when he joined the council 12 months ago.

He said at the time: “Some people look down on younger politicians. But I think it’s really important that we elect people with a wide range of lived experiences to reflect the people they represent.”

Jack Hemingway will continue to be deputy council leader and portfolio holder for climate change and environment.

Michael Graham remains as cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth and Margaret Isherwood will stay on as portfolio holder for children and young people.

Matthew Morley holds onto his role in charge of planning and highways and Hannah Appleyard continues in charge of culture, leisure and sport.

Michelle Collins remains as the cabinet member for adults and health. Her new deputy will be Duncan Smith.