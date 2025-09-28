Yvette Cooper MP joins Morrisons Foundation at The Prince of Wales Hospice for presentation and garden tour

The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract recently welcomed MP Yvette Cooper and representatives from the Morrisons Foundation for a special presentation and tour of the hospice’s newly enhanced gardens.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Morrisons Foundation generously donated £6,520, enabling the purchase of five syringe drivers, vital medical devices that deliver continuous medication to patients unable to take it orally.

These devices are essential for effective symptom control and comfort, allowing the hospice’s clinical team to provide gentle, reliable, and tailored care to those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nurse Manager Kate Roberts, said: "Having five new devices means we can support our patients more effectively, giving them comfort and dignity, and offering reassurance to their loved ones during incredibly difficult times.”

MP Yvette Cooper joined Morrisons Foundation at The Prince of Wales Hospice for a cheque presentation and garden tour

The visit also celebrated the ongoing partnership between the Hospice and the Morrisons Foundation, which has supported the transformation of the hospice’s gardens.

The improved outdoor space now offers a peaceful and therapeutic environment for patients and families.

During the visit, Yvette Cooper MP toured the facilities and met with Lindsay Hamer, Director of People and Culture, who highlighted the urgent need for sustainable funding for hospices nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Cooper said: “Thank you for the wonderful work that The Prince of Wales Hospice continues to do for our community.

"They are in the hearts of so many local families. It was wonderful to see all the beautiful improvements to the gardens, and thank you to Morrisons for the donation.”

Liz Tattersley, Corporate Affairs Manager at Morrisons, said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to award this grant .

"Syringe drivers are a crucial part of palliative care, and we’re proud to help ensure patients receive the comfort and support they deserve.”