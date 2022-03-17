Yvette Cooper taking to the Strictly dance floor to raise funds for the Rob Burrow MND Centre

The Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford MP will perform an American Smooth with her dance partner Alex Gilberthorpe in front of a star-studded judging panel.

They will be competing for a glitterball trophy and the event aims to raise £100,000 for the new Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease in Leeds.

Yvette said: “What has Rob Burrow got me into? I’ve been trying to fit in dance lessons whenever I can and I hope that after the Strictly fundraiser this weekend we will be well on the way to the new centre for Motor Neurone Disease Rob is campaigning for.

“But it’s tough going - especially on my feet, the shoes are killing me.

“I’m also feeling a bit of family pressure - Ed has been giving me some tips but he never had to dance in heels.”

Yvette’s husband Ed Balls and his partner Katya Jones were contestants in BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

“Just staying upright and not wobbling will be enough of an achievement on the night”.

Yvette has been trying to fit in dance lessons whenever she can.

The event has been organised by Joanne Hartshorne and Claire Burnett, sisters of Rob Burrow.

Dancers include football coach and former player Brian Deane, Leeds Rhinos legend Barrie McDermott, and Leeds Hospitals Charity’s ambassador, TV’s Dr Amir Khan, among others.

Joanne and Claire have danced for 30 years, and competed across the UK, winning national competitions in ballroom and Latin dancing.

Joanne said: “I’ve done a number of Strictly-themed charity fundraising events over the years.

Campaigner: Yvette Cooper MP with Rob Burrow and his parents Irene and Geoff Burrow.

“Right after Rob was diagnosed, after getting over the initial shock and devastation, it was a natural response to try and do something positive as a family.

“Claire and I have all the dance contacts, and Rob has all the celebrity contacts, and people find it difficult to say no to Rob.”

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker and his Strictly partner, Nadiya Bychkova will be judges on the night and will perform a special showstopping dance.

They will be joined by fellow Strictly contestant and Emmerdale star Kevin Fletcher, and comedian Jon Richardson, who will also judge the star-studded night.

Nadiya said: “Dan told me all about Rob and his family and I can’t wait to be part of a very special night.”

Comperes for the evening include BBC Look North’s Tanya Arnold and TV presenter, Helen Skelton. Charles Hanson from BBC’s Bargain Hunt will host a live auction on the night.

Joanne added: “We didn’t expect the response on social media and the event to be so big.

“We really want to raise as much awareness for The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease in Leeds as we can.

“ It’s great to give something back and the laughter that this has produced within the family has been a real tonic.

“More than 400 tickets have already been sold for the event, and it has already raised an incredible £40,000 for the charity. “

Yvette’s fundraising so far has raised £5,755.